California schools deal with chronic absenteeism

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - School’s back in session, but not every student is showing up.

"Some students had barriers such as transportation. Some families had food situations. Some had daycare issues," said Melinda Meza, Director of Communications for the Stockton Unified School District.

That’s why Meza says their Child Welfare Attendance Department officers have been making home visits to help remove these barriers that are driving chronic absenteeism.

"Instead of, 'You’re in trouble.' It’s, 'How can we help? What can do to give you the resources you need?'" Meza explained.

800 homes visited

Last year, Meza says the officers visited thousands of homes and brought thousands of kids back to class. More than 800 Stockton homes were visited this summer ahead of the new school year.

"We have seen a decline in parent volunteerism and parent activity in the school," said Laura Bariel, Teaching and Learning Director at Natomas Charter School.

Natomas also saw the need for parent buy-in. That’s why it named the school year’s theme "Belonging" for not just students, but parents too.

"We have a three-way contract at Natomas Charter between the parent, the student and the school because all three are needed to have the student find success," Bariel explained.

Educators say the solution to chronic absenteeism is not just engaging parents, but changing curriculum and creating a safe environment.

"Students will come to school if they believe the curriculum is both rigorous and engaging...[and to create a safe environment] where children feel that they are loved and can learn," said Travis Bristol, Associate Professor of Education at Berkeley School of Education.