Rare leopards born at San Diego Zoo Tuesday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An extremely rare set of animals were born at the San Diego Zoo, twin amur leopards!

Amur leopards are some of the rarest animals in the world, with less than 300 of them expected to exist on Earth.

So when another is born, it's a big deal, but when twins are born, that's especially significant.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they finally emerged from their quiet birthing den with their mother, Satka, allowing zoo guests a chance to get their first glimpse of the tiny cats.

Over the past several weeks, wildlife care specialists have been closely monitoring the cubs through a remote camera system, analyzing their behaviors and documenting their development.

The cubs were born as part of a breeding recommendation through the association of zoos and aquariums' amur leopard species survival plan.

Each program is overseen by conservationists nationwide, ensuring genetic diversity and healthy, self-sustaining assurance populations of threatened and endangered wildlife.