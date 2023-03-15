Window pane blown off from California high-rise building

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Falling glass after high winds blow off a window pane prompts a shelter-in-place order Tuesday in San Francisco's Financial District.

The window pane fell from one of the high rises at or near 555 California Street.

Police immediately shut down the area and said another window was at-risk of coming down.

Documents with the Department of Building Inspection show that the building was cited back in September of 2016 after a window had blown out from the 11th floor.

The incident comes as heavy rain and strong winds from an atmospheric river storm wreaked havoc across the Bay Area.