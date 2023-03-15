Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:24 AM

Meta lays off more than 10,000 employees

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Meta announced Tuesday it will slash 10,000 workers from its payroll.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said about half the job cuts will be from 5,000 open roles that haven't been filled.

In November, the social media giant eliminated 11,000 jobs or about 13% of its workforce.

The company's revenue has been in decline for three straight quarters.

News of the layoffs pleased investors; the company's stock surged more than 5%.

Meta and other tech firms hired aggressively for about two years, but now layoffs are sweeping through the tech sector.

Article Topic Follows: California News

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content