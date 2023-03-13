California experiences continuing storm damage

SONORA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe weather moved through parts of Northern California over the weekend causing heavy damage.

In Sonora, several supercell thunderstorms produced heavy hail throughout the county late Saturday.

Officials confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area that was just more than half a mile wide.

There was also notable flooding in the area. The storm uprooted trees and snapped power poles.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.