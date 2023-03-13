Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 10:19 AM
Published 10:41 AM

California experiences continuing storm damage

SONORA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe weather moved through parts of Northern California over the weekend causing heavy damage.

In Sonora, several supercell thunderstorms produced heavy hail throughout the county late Saturday.

Officials confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area that was just more than half a mile wide.

There was also notable flooding in the area. The storm uprooted trees and snapped power poles.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Article Topic Follows: California News

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content