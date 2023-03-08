Preparations for 95th Oscars ceremony are underway

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Preparations are underway in Los Angeles for Hollywood's biggest night: the 95th Academy Awards.

The show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, was on deck Wednesday for the rollout of the red carpet, which is a creamy champagne color this year.

The outside of Dolby Theatre also transformed with scaffolding and drapes where the stars will arrive.

A preview on Tuesday showed what to expect at this year's Governor's Ball, the official post-Oscars after party. The celebration will feature food and drink selections prepared by Wolfgang Puck.

The Oscars air Sunday, March 12 at 8:00pm on ABC. Check your local listing.