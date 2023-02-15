Robbery turns into wild car chase through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A wild pursuit that went on for almost two hours, with many close calls, came to an end.

After five PIT maneuvers, the suspect's vehicle spun around and slowed down, providing CHP officers enough time to close in and circle the suspect.

A group of officers wrestled the suspect out of the vehicle by a group of officers as nearly a dozen other units stood by with guns drawn.

They then arrested the suspect without further incident.

A second attempted PIT maneuver spun the suspect's vehicle in a full 360 twice, still failing to stop them from fleeing.

Second later, officers conducted a third PIT maneuver that again spun the vehicle, but this didn't faze the driver and continued driving at speeds just over five miles per hour.

Again, a fourth PIT maneuver proved unsuccessful, though it dislodged the rear bumper of the vehicle and caused it to drag on the road behind.