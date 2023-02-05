Two suspects in custody for execution-style killings

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Two suspects are in custody for the brutal murders of six family members. This includes a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby in central California.

Authorities arrested the two men during an overnight raid and gunfight at a house near where the massacre took place.

Security cameras captured the shocking execution-style murders last month, and authorities launched a massive manhunt.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office released the chilling video, shedding light on the massacre of six people in central California last month.

A person inside the house, calling 911 to report an attack in progress, pleaded with one of the wounded to hold on.

Arriving too late

Police then responded to the scene. However, they were too late as the gunmen fled and the officer saw the gruesome aftermath.

"As I had indicated that this was clearly not a random act of violence. This family was targeted by cold blooded killers," said Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Two of the victims, a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby, captured on the graphic surveillance video, tried to flee the gunfire.

The mother places her child over a fence and tries to get away. But the gunmen quickly close in.

"Alyssa and Nicholas were both found dead on the street. Both shot in the back of the head," Boudreaux continued.

A raid that lead to an arrest

After a nearly three week manhunt, the sheriff announced they had arrested Angel Uriarte and Noah Beard in the early morning raids Friday.

Authorities say Uriarte sustained a gunshot wound in a shootout with federal agents before they took Uriarte into custody. He will survive.

"The suspects and the victims have a long history of gang violence; heavily active in guns, gang violence, gun violence and narcotics dealings. However, having said that, the motive is not exactly clear at this point," Boudreaux concluded.

CNN is attempting to locate attorney information for the two suspects.

Arraignment will take place early next week.