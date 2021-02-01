Plan to open California schools meets resistance

California News

Future of 2021 school year in question

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom's $2-billion school reopening plan is getting a frosty reception from educators and lawmakers alike. The resistance raises questions about whether schools will open at all this year.

It's been almost a year since students across the state moved into full-time distance learning. Many parents have expressed concern over the impact extended isolation and growing screen time has had on their children's mental, emotional and academic well-being. They are eager for kids to head back to class.

However, teachers unions and school district officials don't appear ready for that to happen yet. They say Gov. Newsom's plan is unworkable.

Also, the state legislature has shown no sign of putting the measure on the fast track for approval, so it's unclear how long it will take lawmakers to even consider the proposal.