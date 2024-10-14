Skip to Content
Suspect in stabbing incident arrested in Maricopa County

today at 1:26 PM
Published 1:46 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced Monday that the suspect related to a stabbing incident earlier this month has been found.

In a press release, the suspect, a 26-year-old man, is currently in custody in the Maricopa County after he was arrested for an unrelated charge, but was re-arrested for the murder of 37-year-old Justin Arviso.

YPD says the incident took place on Sunday, October 6 after 11:00pm in the area of 24th Street and Avenue B.

Upon arrival, officers found Arviso stabbed and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, but YPD says Arviso was later pronounced dead.

YPD further says the suspect is awaiting extradition back to Yuma County.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

