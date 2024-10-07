Skip to Content
One person dead from stabbing incident, suspect still at large

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.

In a press release, the stabbing happened in the area of 24th Street and Avenue B, at around 11:00pm Sunday.

YPD says officers found the victim, a 37-year-old man, and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), where he later died.

YPD also says the suspect is described as a Hispanic or White man "medium build in his late 30s to early 40s," and "was last seen heading westbound on 24th Street on foot."

The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing, according to YPD.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. If anyone's information leads to an arrest, they may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

