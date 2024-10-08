Victim identified in Avenue B stabbing that left one dead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The victim who was stabbed and later pronounced dead due to a stabbing has been identified, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Justin Arviso.

On Sunday 8, 2024, officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Avenue B in regards to a stabbing, where the victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and died.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or White man in his late 30's or early 40's.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.