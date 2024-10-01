Trial date set for man charged in second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ryan Routh, the gunman charged in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, has has his trial date set for next month.

According to a court filing, Judge Aileen Cannon filed an order Tuesday, setting a criminal jury trial for November 18.

However, this trial date could move if either party files a motion to delay it, provided Cannon finds that they have given good reason.

Routh was also charged with assaulting a federal officer and three other weapons violations.

He could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he is convicted on all counts. Routh pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.