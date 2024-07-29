Trump rally shooting victim released from hospital

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The second man injured during the attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump is out of the hospital.

According to a spokesperson for Allegheny General Hospital, James Copenhaver was discharged Friday.

Copenhaver was critically injured during the shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. His family has described his injuries as "life-altering."

The other injured rallygoer, David Dutch, was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday.

Former Fire Chief Corey Comperatore was killed at the rally. Officials said Comperatore was shielding his wife and two daughters when the shooting started.