One person dead following Monday afternoon car crash

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sherff's Office (YCSO) responded to a call involving an off highway vehicle (OHV) rollover crash near Fortuna Mine.

In a press release, the crash occurred at around 4:16pm Monday after a 2021 Polaris RZR traveled westbound on an unmarked trail when it hit an embankment and rolled over.

As a result of the crash, the RZR's passenger, identified as 58-year-old Michael Paul of North Dakota, flew out of the vehicle and died on impact, according to YCSO.

YCSO also says they notified the next of kin and alcohol did not factor in the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip via YCSO's website.