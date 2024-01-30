Skip to Content
Breaking News

First Neuralink Device implanted into a human, according to Elon Musk

By ,
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:39 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk says a Neuralink Device has been implanted in the brain of its first human subject.

Musk made the announcement on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The device is called "Telepathy," and it is designed to allow people to control their phones and computers "just by thinking."

Musk said the subject "is recovering well" and that initial results showed "promising neuron spike detection."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its approval last year for Neuralink to conduct its first in-human clinical study, and would have to give its approval to any future consumer product.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content