First Neuralink Device implanted into a human, according to Elon Musk

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk says a Neuralink Device has been implanted in the brain of its first human subject.

Musk made the announcement on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The device is called "Telepathy," and it is designed to allow people to control their phones and computers "just by thinking."

Musk said the subject "is recovering well" and that initial results showed "promising neuron spike detection."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its approval last year for Neuralink to conduct its first in-human clinical study, and would have to give its approval to any future consumer product.