Arizona police officer injured in late-night shooting, expected to recover

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Phoenix Police say an officer has been injured after a late-night shooting in the community of Laveen.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30pm Friday near 33rd and Southern Avenues after several armed suspects attempted to carjack a vehicle parked nearby.

Authorities say an Phoenix PD officer was working off-duty at a nearby business and was called to check the area. As the officer approached, at least one suspect reportedly fired at the direction of the officer. The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the encounter, however, the officer did not fire back.

All of the suspects ran away moments before backup officers arrived to conduct the investigation and set up a perimeter around the crime scene. At this time, no suspects have been caught.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on possible suspects to contact the Phoenix Police Department.