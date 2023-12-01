Man sentenced to 10 years for domestic violence assault

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 120 months in prison on count one and 60 months in prison on count two, along with three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Ryan Niles Ameelyenah of Parker, Arizona was convicted of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury of an Intimate Partner on August 17.

In July 2022, Ameelyenah who is an enrolled member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) assaulted the victim who was an intimate partner.

The Attorney's Office said Ameelyenah caused his partner to receive a serious and substantial bodily injury.

The victim is an enrolled member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, said the Attorney's Office.

The FBI and CRIT police conducted the investigation in the case.