Arizona bus crashes into home, several people injured

MESA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several people were hospitalized when a bus crashed into a home in Mesa Monday night.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 7:00pm near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive. Two cars, a pickup truck and a city bus, were involved in the incident.

Authorities say the vehicles collided on the road, which caused the bus to veer off and hit a home. Several parked cars were also damaged in the neighborhood.

A total of eight people were injured in the crash. Three people on the bus and two people in the home were taken to the hospital while three others were treated on the scene.

Police say two people inside the pickup truck ran away from the scene before officers arrived. A search in underway to locate those individuals.

Police are investigating to learn more about what led to the crash.