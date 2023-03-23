Arizona’s homeless population growing by 34%

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's homelessness is growing at an alarming rate. According to a report from MyEListing.com, Arizona's homeless population increased by 34%.

This finding brings the homelessness rate to 18.42 per 10,000 people, up from 13.75 in 2019. This makes Arizona the state with the eighth most significant homelessness rate since 2019.

Also, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR):

% Homelessness Change: +34% +75% increase in unsheltered +12% increase in emergency sheltered -22% decrease in transitional housing

