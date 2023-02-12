Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment

PHOENIX (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer accused of firing shots at a vehicle he had pulled over, according to authorities.

Maricopa County prosecutors said Kaylon Hall has been formally charged in the case and is facing two counts of felony endangerment.

Hall reportedly stopped the vehicle in Mesa on July 2 because it was swerving and then tried to remove the driver.

The driver resisted and Hall allegedly fired two gun shots at a vehicle as it drove away.

Police said body camera footage from a second officer on the scene showed Hall shooting twice at the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries, but Hall told police that he feared for his life and that of the other officer.

It was unclear Sunday if Hall has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.