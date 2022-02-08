Rep. Grijalva shares first round of new transit funding en route to Arizona

New federal transit funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is going to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03) shared the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's first round of new federal transit funding is going to Arizona.

This new funding would better Arizona's key projects like public transportation systems, support transit jobs along with making much needed investments towards new bus and railcar assets.

“By casting my vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I was proud to help deliver the largest transit investment in American history,” said Rep. Grijalva. “Those funds are now coming home to Arizona, upgrading transit systems, improving reliability and supporting good-paying, union jobs. It’s critical that we continue to pursue funding that requires transportation infrastructure to be both sustainable​, equitable and resilient, and I am committed to working with our state and local leaders to ensure that Arizonans reap the benefits of these investments.”

Due to underinvestment, Arizona's transit systems have caused not only disruptions but increased travel times for all passengers.

According to Rep. Grijalva's office, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in Nov. 2021, represents the largest-ever investment in America’s public transit. The first round of transit funding in Ariz. and across the nation includes:

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration totaled almost $6 billion in funding that will be ready for transit agencies, states and Tribal governments across the country for the first four and a half months of fiscal year 2022.

More funding will be available after a full-year appropriations bill which is currently being negotiated in the House and Senate.