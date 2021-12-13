Skip to Content
6 cases of omicron variant detected in Maricopa County

No serious illness reported in cases associated with new variant

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Maricopa County Department of Public Health on Monday reported the metro Phoenix area's first cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Health officials say they identified three clusters of cases. The patients range in age from their late teems to their 60's. None have prior travel history. Most were fully vaccinated.

So far, none are showing any signs of serious illness, and none have been hospitalized. All six remain in isolation in their homes.

Arizona reported its first case of the Omicron variant on December 8th. It was detected in Yavapai County.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported fewer than 3,000 new COVID cases on Monday. That's the first time new cases have dipped below that number in nearly two weeks.

