Arizona man extradited to D.C. to face riot-related charges
So-called "Qanon Shaman" seen prominently during January 6th siege on Capitol Hill
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Phoenix man, also known as the "Qanon Shaman" has returned to Washington, D.C. to face federal charges in connection with the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Marshals Service escorted Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, back to the nation's capitol Monday.
Chansley played a distinctive role in the takeover of the House and Senate. Multiple videos and photos show him in the Capitol, and on the floor of the House.
Chansley was seen shirtless wearing a bearskin and buffalo horn headdress, and red white, and blue facepaint. He was also seen carrying an American flag mounted on what appeared to be a spear.
Prosecutors say when he reached the floor of the House, he wrote former Vice President a threatening message.
Chansley faces a number of federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, and entering a restricted building unlawfully.
His attorney did appeal to then-President Trump for a pardon, saying his client merely accepted Trump's invitation and followed his instructions. Chansley did not receive a pardon.
