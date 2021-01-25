Arizona man extradited to D.C. to face riot-related charges

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Phoenix man, also known as the "Qanon Shaman" has returned to Washington, D.C. to face federal charges in connection with the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Marshals Service escorted Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, back to the nation's capitol Monday.

Chansley played a distinctive role in the takeover of the House and Senate. Multiple videos and photos show him in the Capitol, and on the floor of the House.

Chansley in the Capitol on January 6th, 2021

Chansley was seen shirtless wearing a bearskin and buffalo horn headdress, and red white, and blue facepaint. He was also seen carrying an American flag mounted on what appeared to be a spear.

Prosecutors say when he reached the floor of the House, he wrote former Vice President a threatening message.

Multiple news outlets have photos and video of Chansley during the rampage

Chansley faces a number of federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, and entering a restricted building unlawfully.

His attorney did appeal to then-President Trump for a pardon, saying his client merely accepted Trump's invitation and followed his instructions. Chansley did not receive a pardon.