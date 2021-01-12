Arizona man faces judge on Capitol riot-related charges

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona man who was featured prominently during last week's siege on Capitol Hill will find out later this week how long he'll stay in jail.

Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, showed up at the rally shirtless, and sporting a horned hat and face paint. Multiple photos caught Chansely inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais. Photos show him carrying a U.S. flag on what looks like a spear.

Chansely hasn't yet entered a plea. He faces charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct. He'll go before a judge on Friday for a detention hearing.

Chansley turned himself over to police this weekend. His attorney says he hasn't eaten since Saturday, because of his restricted diet. His mother says he can only eat an organic diet.