Horned rioter asks for presidential pardon

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Federal prosecutors now say an Arizona man who conspicuously participated in the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill, paused during the mayhem to write a threatening letter to Vice President Mike Pence.

This news comes as that man, Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, petitions for a presidential pardon.

Arizonan Jake Chansley in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 rampage

Multiple photos and video show Chansley participating in the rampage shirtless and wearing a horned hat and face paint. He was seen carrying an American flag on a spear. Five people died during the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

Prosecutors say Chansley climbed to the dais where the Vice President had stood just moments before a pro-Trump mob surged into the Capitol, and wrote a note to Pence. They say it read, in part: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Chansley faces a variety of federal charges in connection with the siege, including civil disorder, and entering a restricted building. His lawyer isn't commenting on the note to Pence, but he is actively seeking a presidential pardon for his client.

Chansley on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on January 6

Attorney Al Watkins says his client was accepting a presidential invitation when he stormed the Capitol.

"He loved Trump, every word. He listened to him. He felt like he was answering the call of our president," Watkins said on CNN Thursday night. "My client wasn't violent. He didn't cross over any police lines. He didn't assault anyone."

Watkins says Chansley is hoping Trump will grant him a pardon before leaving office.

The so-called "Qanon Shaman" remains in federal custody. Prosecutors consider him a flight risk. They also say he suffers from mental health issues, and is a regular drug user.

In an interview earlier this week, Chansley's mother said he's a good man who loves his country.