Arizona coronavirus cases climb by 3,000+

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases continued to climb Wednesday. The state added more than 3,000 new cases, and saw more than 50 deaths from the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 283,000 Arizonans have contracted the illness. Coronavirus has killed more than 6,300.

State health officials believe the number of cases is actually higher because so few people have been tested across the state.

The new numbers come on same day Governor Doug Ducey has scheduled a briefing to address the state's response to the new surge. Ducey hasn't provided an in-person update on Arizona's virus status since October 29.

A number of state and local officials have called on the Governor in recent days to institute more preventative measures, including a statewide mask mandate.

Related story: Arizona Superintendent advocates for statewide mask mandate

KYMA.com will livestream the Governor's comments beginning at 2 p.m.