Milan signs deal with Expo 2020 to boost brand in Arab world

AP Business

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is aiming to strengthen its presence in the Middle East by signing a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai. Milan says the deal is part of its continued push to promote the club in what it sees as “a key market.” The Rossoneri have played several friendly matches in the region in the past and the club also has a long-standing partnership with Emirates. Expo 2020 was rescheduled for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Milan hosted the last Expo, in 2015.