Accused Yuma serial burglar appears in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of breaking into at least seven vehicles in Yuma was back in court today to learn what charges he's facing.

43-year-old Anthony Michael Lopez appeared in court Wednesday evening for the second time for four separate cases.

In the first case he is facing one count of burglary.

The second case has him facing three separate offenses including theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

“Count two alleges theft of a credit card, mentioning specifically a debit card, provides the initials of the alleged victim, this being a class give felony,” said Judge Gregory S. Stewart.

The third case alleges just one offense of burglary.

The Yuma Police Department shares which cars the suspect was going after.

"The vehicles that were being targeted had been there for a long period of time it happened throughout various locations throughout the city of Yuma,” said Officer Christina Fernandez.

The judge discharged the fourth case against Lopez.

His bond was lowered to $90,000.

Lopez was caught in the parking lot of the Yuma Palms.

YPD has some advice for those considering leaving valuable items in their car.

“We want to let the members of our community know that if they have any personal items of value please don’t leave them in your vehicle don’t leave them out in the front seat where anyone can see them either lock them up in your trunk, take them with you if you don’t need to be carrying items just leave them at home,” said Officer Fernandez.

Lopez is expected to be back in court twice next week.