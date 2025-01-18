Yuma police catch serial burglar

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A serial burglar is caught by Yuma Police. The thefts took place over several weeks ranging from late December to mid January.

During that time, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) received a total of seven reports of vehicle burglaries at various retail establishments. Stolen credit cards belonging to the victims were used at various locations throughout the city.

Friday night, just after 7:00 p.m. in a parking lot at the Yuma Palms Mall, YPD identified and arrested the suspect, who is a 43 year old man.

YPD reminds everyone to not leave valuables in your vehicles, especially in plain view.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Yuma Police or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.