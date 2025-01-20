Latest on the serial burglar arrested by YPD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New details on the serial burglar who was caught by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) Friday night.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, is being held at the Yuma County Jail, and is facing 18 charges, with eight of them being felonies. He also has a bond of $140,000.

Police say the thefts took place over several weeks, ranging from late-December to mid-January.

During that time, YPD received a total of sevel reports of vehicle burglaries at various retail establishments.

Stolen credit cards belonging to the victims were used at various locations throughout the city.

If you think you were a victim, call YPD or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.