YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of shooting his friend with a shotgun has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

20-year-old Angel Campa was sentenced with one count of manslaughter after accepting a plea offer last month.

Campa accidentally shot and killed 19-year-old Raymond Ruiz in the chest near 3rd Avenue and 20th Street on June 10 of 2024.