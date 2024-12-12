Yuma community gathers to help local thrift store bounce back



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Hands Extended Thrift Store has reopened after previously being closed for months due to fire damage.

To kick off their reopening, the community came together to help the small business in a big way.

It's been a long road to recovery, but the community efforts to help has made their reopening special.

One person in particular made this new beginning impactful not only for the small business, but for community members as well.