CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico man who was connected to a murder had his first court apperance Monday morning.

47-year-old Agustine Baca III was wanted in the Imperial County in connection to the murder of a woman who was shot on September 10, 2024.

Baca was arrested by the Yuma Police Department and had his first day of court September 23.

Karina Bazarte will have more on this tonight.