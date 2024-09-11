Calexico PD searching for murder suspect at large

UPDATE (12:48 PM): The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Agustine Baca III of Calexico.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is "actively searching" for a murder suspect.

In a press release, the suspect was involved in a murder that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Estrada Boulevard after receiving a report of a woman shot in the face.

CPD says witnesses reported seeing "a domestic dispute between the suspect and the victim" before the shooting took place.

When they arrived, CPD says an officer found "bloody drag marks leading to a dirt lot, where a woman, bleeding from her injury, was found in need of immediate medical attention."

In addition, the suspect, a 47-year-old Calexico man, was "seen by officers fleeing the scene on foot," and CPD, along with U.S. Border Patrol and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), "swiftly established a perimeter" to capture the suspect.

However, when officers were "securing the secondary crime scene at the suspect's residence," CPD says officers "came under fire from the backyard," but were unable to return fire or apprehend the suspect "due to the limited visibiliy and thick brush." Fortunately, CPD says the officers were not injured.

According to CPD, the El Centro Police Department (ECPD), Border Enforcement Safety Task Force (BEST), the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (NTF), U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC and the Imperial County District Attorney's Office responded to assist in the search after CPD "activiated a tactical alert."

CPD also says the victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Calexico woman, and despite efforts in locating him, the suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Furthermore, CPD is urging the public to not approach the suspect, remain vigilant, and if anyone has any information regarding the investigation to call CPD at (760) 768-2140.