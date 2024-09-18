Skip to Content
Calexico man arrested in connection to murder

Calexico Police Department
today at 11:53 AM
Published 12:06 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) has announced the arrest of Agustine Baca III.

In a press release, Baca was wanted in connection to a murder that happened last week in Calexico.

CPD says they were contacted by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) Tuesday night, about finding and locating Baca, and says the arrest "took collaborative work between several agencies across states," which including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

While the investigation is ongoing, CPD says they are urging "anyone who may have interacted with Agustine Baca in the past seven days to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation."

To learn more about the arrest, read the press release below.

Dillon Fuhrman

