Arizona leaders react to R.N.C

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn and Democratic Strategist Karl Gentles both tuned in and came away with mixed reviews.

“I think it was classic Trump high on hyperbole very low on substance and policy matters," said Gentles.

“President Trump came across very well he was very somber when he started," said Representative Dunn.

During his speech Trump addressed the assasination attempt, and the firefighter who died that day.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for others. This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness," said Trump.

He also accepted the GOP nomination.

Representative Dunn wanted to hear insight on the president’s goals, and he feel’s like he got it.

“I Think he touched the critical points that are important especially for Yuma, Arizona, when he said drill baby drill we’re going to reduce the cost of energy that is huge for Yuma, Arizona and our agriculture industry," said Representative Dunn.

While Gentles feels the former president didn’t offer much new information.

“Very very short on substance and policy from my perspective, I do think that the themes in his speech did mirror one policy perspective though which was project 2025," said Gentles.

According to the project's website, it's goal is to help establish a conservative administration.

With the election less than four months away, Gentles advises voters to stay informed.

“Do your research and be an informed voter that’s what we need, and I think if you’re an informed voter you’ll make the right decision," said Gentles.

The democratic national convention will take place in August on the 19th through the 21st in Chicago.