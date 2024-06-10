Yuma County Supervisors tentatively approve budget

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s preliminary budget for next year.

The budget is just over $570 million, about $4 million less than the previous year.

“It’s going to lead our county serving our residents, businesses, and visitors for the next fiscal year,” said Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey.

The supervisors tentatively approved the budget, meaning it cannot increase but it can decrease.

The budget helps provide money for various projects throughout the county.

“A lot of great programs for our residents for our businesses and visitors to make sure that they can enjoy life safely and prosper here in Yuma County,” said McGaughey.

Yuma County Board of Supervisor Tony Reyes explains why this budget is so important.

“We have to have a balance a budget that is balanced all the revenues have to meet the expenses all the capital improvement plans, the streets, the buildings, everything has to be in the budget otherwise you can’t spend it even if you have the money you can’t spend it,” said Reyes.

McGaughey shares some specific projects the budget will cover.

“We’re building this brand new Yuma County Administration services building right here on Main Street three story 100,000 square foot building to serve our residents and visiotrs. We have beautiful parks that people will be seeing," McGaughey said.

The Board of Supervisors will have a final hearing to vote to officially approve the budget June 23.