Sidney Lee found guilty of one count in retrial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A verdict has been reached in the retrial of 50-year-old Sidney Lee, a Somerton man who shot another man, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Lee was not found guilty on one count of aggravated assault, but was found guilty on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee's sentencing date is set for July 11.

The first trial began in April where Lee's defense attorney claimed the shot was out of self-defense, while the prosecution argued Lee should be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A mistrial was declared after the jury could not reach a verdict.

“I’m still living a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Sidney Lee, the defendant.

A retrial began June 4, where the jury was shown a home security video where and when the incident took place. In January 2024, the victim was seen punching Lee in the face in Lee's own home before the victim was shot.

Closing arguments for the retrial had Lee state he heard the victim calling for a gun. However, the prosecution said "assault was assault, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly."