Wildcat Welcome Tour Stops in Yuma

Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and Arizona coaches make their way to Yuma on the Wildcat Welcome Tour.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and three Arizona coaches made their way to Yuma on Monday as a part of the Wildcat Welcome Tour.

"We want to get to know our fans," Reed-Francois said. "We want to hear from them."

This is the first time since 2017 that the Arizona athletic department has gone on a tour of the state to connect with fans and alumni.

"It's been really awesome," Arizona head soccer coach Becca Moros said. "I've never done anything like this before, but this is my first time, the first opportunity to get out and meet folks."

Arizona is on the verge of joining the Big 12 and it is a massive step forward for the university.

"This is going to be so much fun to see football at a different level," Reed-Francois. "It's a great basketball conference. But to be able to go and experience some of these traditions at new places, it's exciting."

"Landing in the big 12 is a great spot for the leaders of Arizona and Arizona athletics," gymnastics coach John Court said. "It is going to be awesome. Fierce competition stadiums are going to be filled no matter what sport you're going, going to going to watch or going to play in."

Yuma was the second of eight stops across Arizona that the tour will make.