Two Pit Bulls maul 4-year-old boy to death in backyard

DETROIT, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - A Detroit family is horrified and mourning the death of their 4-year-son, who was brutally mauled and killed by the neighbors two Pit Bulls.

The attack transpired in his grandmothers backyard, when suddenly the rogue killer dogs dragged the little boy under the fence where he was viciously mauled and died. According to authorities, both dogs were not not properly trained, or tied up, or properly secured on the property.

The situation was so horrific, that locals across the street heard the commotion and contacted police promptly. Animal Control immediately removed the Pit Bulls, where they remain in custody until a further investigation in concluded, before euthanizing both dogs.

Research and statistical facts put out by the following sources state the clear truth on Pit Bulls; The American Animal Hospital Association, Forbes, World Animal Foundation and the CDC, show Pit Bulls are the most aggressive and vicious breed of dog responsible for over 72% of all fatal dog attacks involving humans and dogs.

This is eight times higher than any other breed of dog. The damage and severity in attacks is not only fatal, but leaves traumatic physical injury, permanent nerve damage, broken bones, disfigurement, a bite force that leaves the victim with severe injuries, racking up thousands in medical bills.

Pit Bulls are not bread to be gentle, fluffy sweet house dogs. The history behind the breed has a long blood line of dangerous and highly aggressive characteristic traits. The facts don't lie on mortality rates, hospitalization to treat acute vascular injuries, lacerations and deep infections.