FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cloud cover to arrive as temps warm up for the weekend

today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:14 PM

As cloud cover picks up in the coming days, temps will decrease momentarily but likely go back up for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures across the region will hover slightly below normal the remainder of the week before warming back to slightly above normal early next week.

Although dry conditions will persist, thicker clouds cover will be common the next couple days before clearing by the end of the weekend.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

