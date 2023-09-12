Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds still likely to hit the area as temperatures stay consistent

today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:09 PM

Stronger winds of up to 40 miles per hour could be coming soon as daytime highs likely will stay around the 100 degree mark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will hover close to the seasonal normal the next several days as a series of weather disturbances pass through northern and central Arizona.

Enough moisture will remain in place to support scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday with even some strong to severe storms possible this afternoon.

However, much drier air will surge back into the region during the latter half of the week cutting off any additional rainfall chances.

