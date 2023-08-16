FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat arrives as rain is almost on the way

As cloud cover increases in the area, excessive heat warnings arrive for both counties with storm chances also on the horizon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday for lower desert areas of where temperatures will reach near record levels.

However, late in the week, increasing moisture from a tropical disturbance near the Baja peninsula will result in much cooler temperatures and significantly better chances for widespread rainfall.

Some of this rain may be heavy and areas of flash flooding may become common over the weekend.