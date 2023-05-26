Memorial Day travel push begins 

(NBC) - The Memorial Day travel rush is well underway and shaping up to be one of the busiest in decades.

It's the unofficial start of summer and that means millions of travelers will be heading to their destinations this long holiday weekend.

According to Triple AAA, more than 40 million people are expected to take to the skies and highways this weekend.

That's an increase of 7 percent from last year.

And more than 3 million people will be flying.

In fact, there are more than 50,000 flights scheduled for Friday alone.

The highways will be packed as well with car travel rising by 6 percent to just over 37 million.

An increase of 2 million from 2022.

Gas prices are holding steady for road trippers.

Triple AAA said the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.57.