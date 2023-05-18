Mass shooting suspects appear in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The two men arrested in connection to the house party shooting over the weekend, are set to appear in court for the second time Thursday afternoon.

The Yuma Police department served a search warrant near west 19th place and 47th drive on Monday night, where they arrested 18-year old Jose Lopez in connection with Saturday nights mass shooting.

Police say they searched the suspect's house, finding additional evidence that led to the arrest Lopez for first degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

YPD also arrested 19-year-old Aden Arviso for filing a false report and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

This after seven people were shot at a house party Saturday night just before 11, leaving two victims dead.

Samantha Byrd will have more from inside the court room tonight.