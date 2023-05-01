Al Jazeera says long-held correspondent released in Egypt

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The satellite news network Al Jazeera says that a correspondent for one of its channels held in Egypt since 2019 has been released after nearly four years in pre-trial detention. The Qatar-funded network in Doha said that Hisham Abdel Aziz had been released. It offered no other details. Authorities in Egypt did not immediately acknowledge his release either. The head of Egypt’s Journalists’ Union, Khaled el-Balshy, said Abdel Aziz was freed on Sunday. His wife posted an image Sunday of Abdel Aziz online, thanking God for him.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.