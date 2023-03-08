YUHSD teams will go to Academic Decathlon state championships

Cibola, Gila Ridge and San Luis High School teams will compete at the Arizona Academic Decathlon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will send three teams to the Arizona Academic Decathlon state championships at Phoenix College.

The teams attending are from Cibola, Gila Ridge, and San Luis High School, they will join the championships on March 10 to 11 for a chance to advance to nationals.

According to YUHSD, it is San Luis High School's first time to take a team to the state finals, and finished a school-best seventh in last month’s Region III competition.

YUHSD mentioned Cibola has advanced to state every year since 2012 and Gila Ridge has advanced to state 12 years in a row.

Individual medalists don't advance to state unless their team qualifies but Yuma High School was recognized at the Region III tournament with the "Most Improved" award said YUHSD.

The Arizona Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students where they compete in different subjects such as math, art, essay, etc. said YUHSD.

In each team, there are nine decathletes: three Honor students, three Scholastic students, and three Varsity students.

Here are the full YUHSD results from regionals:

Cibola High School Clarissa Karam Haddad , Gold (Speech) and Overall Best Speech; Gwendylin Nguyen , Silver (Art); Joaquin Felix , Gold (Language and Literature, Science, Economics, Social Science, amd Overall); Hyrum Donaldson , Silver (Essay), Bronze (Language and Literature)



Gila Ridge High School Lara Simpson , Gold (Interview); Jiseel Galindo-Nunez , Gold (Art)



San Luis High School Oscar Patron , Gold (Speech); Raul Hernandez , Silver (Math); Michelle Gutierrez , Bronze (Speech); Nicholas Gonzalez , Bronze (Science)

