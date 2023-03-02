Two year anniversary of migrant crash in Holtville

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 13 migrants found themselves face to face with their death in search of the American dream.

They were the victims of the car accident in Holtville two years ago where 28 migrants were traveling, 13 of whom lost their lives after crossing the Calexico border illegally.

Artificial crosses and flowers are already seen next to State Highway 115 and Norrish Road in the city of Holtville, where bodies were found dead after the pickup truck driver sped into a trailer.

Erick Montoña, a social activist from the Imperial Valley, said that this tragedy should not be forgotten and reminded the current government that as a priority, immigration policy should be worked.

He also mentioned every migrant death that occurs at the border must be taken as something serious and not a simple number.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.