Elementary students will get to experience college for a day

Arizona Western College's 'I'm Going to College' program allows fifth-graders to become college students for a day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of 150 students from Otondo Elementary School will have the opportunity to experience what it's like to be a college student at the Arizona Western College (AWC) Yuma Campus.

Volunteers including faculty members and partner state universities are going to teach the elementary students 25-minute lessons on their areas of expertise said AWC.

They will also give students a first-hand look into a college classroom and to also the opportunity to have lunch with college students said AWC.

Students will also be able to culminate the experience with an achievement ceremony surrounded by AWC faculty, staff, and students.

“We are planting the seeds of the future to help college ideas grow into career goals,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator. “The I’m Going to College event provides early college awareness to students in our community with an exceptional hands-on experience.”

The program began in 2010 to inspire young students to consider college, since then, over 2,660 students from Yuma and La Paz counties have come through the program said AWC.